Rep. Crank to Newsmax: US Operation in Iran 'Ahead of Schedule'

Rep. Jeff Crank, R-Colo., pushed back on Democrat criticism of President Donald Trump's military campaign in Iran, arguing the operation is progressing ahead of schedule and warning that some critics appear to be rooting against U.S. success.

In comments on Newsmax's "Bianca Across the Nation" Friday, Crank compared the current backlash to the response from Democrats after the administration launched a military strike in Venezuela earlier this year.

That operation resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a short U.S. raid that suppressed air defenses and targeted key infrastructure before special forces moved in.

"This is exactly what the Democrats said when the president went into Venezuela for what turned out to be a one-day military operation," Crank said. "They were all exercised about having to declare war and all of these things."

Democrats argued the administration bypassed Congress and failed to outline a clear long-term strategy for U.S. involvement. Some warned the operation risked drawing the United States into another prolonged conflict and said Congress should have authorized the use of military force.

Crank said similar arguments are now being raised about the current military campaign in Iran but that the effort is moving forward effectively.

"Look, it almost seems like there are some people who are even in the United States Congress who are rooting for us to not win this war, which is very disturbing," he said.

The Colorado Republican said he received classified briefings on the operation this week and believes the U.S. military is progressing faster than expected.

"The war, the effort here is going well," Crank said.

"The president and the administration, I think, is carrying this out just as ordered. In fact, I think we're ahead of schedule."

Crank said the first phase of the campaign focused on neutralizing enemy air defenses to make conditions safer for U.S. pilots.

"We first had to take out the air defenses there and make it much more safe for our pilots to fly," he said. "Now we can be much more aggressive in going in and getting this missile capability and getting rid of drones."

According to Crank, the strategy is already showing results on the ground.

"We are degrading them day by day. You're starting to see that in places like Tel Aviv [Israel], where there aren't as many missiles incoming today as there were just a few days ago," he said.

"We can't put a time limit on this. And the administration has made sure that people understand they have not ruled out anything," Crank continued.

"And I think that's wise on the part of the president. We must meet the objectives," he said.

"And I know that the administration is doing that. They don't want boots on the ground. There is no plan to do that at the moment," Crank continued.

"But we can't say this thing is going to be over in four weeks or six weeks or eight weeks. This will be over when the objectives, as they were laid out by the commander in chief, are met," he said.

"And I hope that both Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate all love America enough to help the president get to that objective."

