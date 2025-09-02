Jeanine Pirro to Newsmax: Liberals Ignore D.C. Crime Victims

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday that liberal opposition to President Donald Trump's crime crackdown in the nation's capital reflects political ideology, not concern for public safety.

Pirro cited on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" the success of the president's operation, noting more than 1,600 arrests and 168 illegal guns seized since federal agents surged into the city earlier this summer. She said violent crime, including homicides, has plummeted and even Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser has acknowledged a 50% drop.

"What you need is to remind some of these people, whether they're young punks on the street or career criminals, that justice is coming," Pirro said. "We are making sure that D.C. is a safe area, that the people who live, work and visit here can feel comfortable being here."

Pirro blasted the left for protesting the crackdown, accusing them of turning a blind eye to the communities most affected.

"White liberals are the ones that go the craziest over this," she said. "They don't live in Southeast D.C., where Black residents have to shoot their way out of the grocery store. Those are the people who want the president and law enforcement there to protect their families."

Pirro said opposition from progressive activists and politicians reflects decades of failed policies.

"Certainly, you hit the nail on the head when you talk about the fact that the people most affected by crime are the people who actually want the president and want law enforcement there to protect their families," she said. "And unfortunately, you've got these liberals and these political ideologues who are like, 'Oh, no, we can't have this.' Wait — what can't you have? Safety in the city? You can't have law enforcement bringing law and order to a city where in the last year and eight months, 45 Black teens and some as young as 3 and 6 years old have been shot with guns and killed? And the clearance rate is only 29%, which means 70% of the criminals are out there with their guns continuing to do whatever it is they do?

"This is political nonsense. Only President Trump has figured it out, and in the end, he's going to make this a shining city on the hill again."

Looking ahead, Pirro said the crackdown's results would extend far beyond arrests.

"Once we're safe, then business goes up, tourism goes up," she said. "There is a domino effect that's all positive."

