Florida Lt. Gov. Nunez to Newsmax: Depart Florida Now

As Hurricane Milton bears down on the gulf coast of Florida, the state's GOP Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez told Newsmax on Tuesday that "today is the day to make preparations and depart now."

A week after Hurricane Helene ravaged the American southeast, Hurricane Milton is expected to hit the Sunshine State with an equal or greater force this week. The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay has said Milton could be the worst storm to hit the city in more than 100 years. Forecasters anticipate the hurricane will make landfall near Tampa Bay as a Category 3 late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

Nunez said GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has now ordered 51 counties to be under an emergency declaration. "So that is something that even if you're not in the direct line of the storm on the west coast, if you're going to see tropical storm force winds, hurricane watches, and hurricane warnings. You need to take those seriously and make sure that you take all the necessary precautions and then also follow local orders," she said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

The lieutenant governor warned her residents that there will be "massive power outages because of this storm."

"So, people need to have 5 to 7 days of water, food supplies, pet supplies, medication, all of those things. We are doing everything we can to stage personnel and assets so that the work post storm will be quick and expeditious. But people need to make sure that they have their own personal preparations in line as well," Nunez added.

