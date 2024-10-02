Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Vance 'Mopped the Floor' With Walz, But Civility Was Clear

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, "mopped the floor" with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night, but the American people clearly won the vice-presidential debate, said Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., to Newsmax.

"J.D. Vance mopped the floor with Tim Walz. J.D. was an excellent professional and I tell you who clearly won the debate last night and that was the American people," Marshall said Wednesday during an appearance on "National Report."

"For the first time on a legacy news channel, America got to hear policy for about an hour and a half, and J.D. got to brag on the accomplishments of what Donald Trump did, that Donald Trump gave us a secure border and a strong economy. And he pointed out once again that Kamala [Harris], who cannot be separated from Joe Biden's policies, that she was an abject failure.

"So, exciting day for us last night, America wins. And I can't wait until November 5," he added.

The civility between Walz and Vance was "good for America to see," he added.

"That is really what my life is like on the Senate," Marshall said.

"There is lots of civility, but we disagree on some pretty major issues, but we're still going to have a friendship. What I thought was interesting, by about 30 minutes into the debate, Tim Walz, first of all, he was beet red, but he was nodding in agreement with J.D. So as J.D. laid out the policies and laid out the defense, it looked like Tim Walz was agreeing with him. Like we'd won him over.

"But it was great to see them be able to share. And again, it's like J.D. walked in there with a full House of Aces and Queens and got to share the policy of Donald Trump: victories on the southern border, keeping us safe, a strong economy versus Tim Walz. All he had was twos and threes, had nothing that he could share, nothing he could point to as success. And by the way, Kamala, you've had three and a half years to fix some of these problems."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com