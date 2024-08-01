JD Vance to Newsmax: 'Call Me Weird All You Want'

Republican vice presidential nominee and sitting Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, said he'll lean into the "weird" label that's being thrown at him by the left, especially considering the source.

In an exclusive interview with Newsmax host Bianca de la Garza, Vance said, "If your attitude is that a happily married father of three is a weird guy, call me weird all you want."

Vance joined de la Garza for a 24-minute wide-ranging interview at the southern border in Arizona on Thursday. Vance, a deeply religious and devout Roman Catholic, had the label of "weird" thrown at him by the campaign of Democrat presumptive presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

"Yeah, I mean, look, if your attitude is that a happily married father of three is a weird guy, call me weird all you want. I'm happy to be who I am, and I'm happy to be sitting here asking the American people for their vote to be their next vice president," Vance said.

"I guess if you're a normal guy, it is kind of weird if you want to give sex hormones to children, or you want men to compete against biological women in the United States Olympics," Vance added. "I guess if that's your view on things, maybe I am weird, whatever. They can call me what they want to."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com