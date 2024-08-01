WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jd vance | newsmax | weird | label | kamala harris | campaign | democrats

JD Vance to Newsmax: 'Call Me Weird All You Want'

By    |   Thursday, 01 August 2024 10:43 PM EDT

Republican vice presidential nominee and sitting Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, said he'll lean into the "weird" label that's being thrown at him by the left, especially considering the source.

In an exclusive interview with Newsmax host Bianca de la Garza, Vance said, "If your attitude is that a happily married father of three is a weird guy, call me weird all you want."

Vance joined de la Garza for a 24-minute wide-ranging interview at the southern border in Arizona on Thursday. Vance, a deeply religious and devout Roman Catholic, had the label of "weird" thrown at him by the campaign of Democrat presumptive presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

"Yeah, I mean, look, if your attitude is that a happily married father of three is a weird guy, call me weird all you want. I'm happy to be who I am, and I'm happy to be sitting here asking the American people for their vote to be their next vice president," Vance said.

"I guess if you're a normal guy, it is kind of weird if you want to give sex hormones to children, or you want men to compete against biological women in the United States Olympics," Vance added. "I guess if that's your view on things, maybe I am weird, whatever. They can call me what they want to."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Republican vice presidential nominee and sitting Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, said he'll lean into the "weird" label that's being thrown at him by the left, especially considering the source.
jd vance, newsmax, weird, label, kamala harris, campaign, democrats
268
2024-43-01
Thursday, 01 August 2024 10:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved