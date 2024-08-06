Vance to Newsmax: Harris, Dem Ticket Can't Run on Accomplishments

While Republicans Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance will be running on economic prosperity and progress, the Democrat ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be forced to run against their own records, Vance told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Donald Trump governed successfully for four years," Vance told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "He delivered rising wages. He delivered peace all over the world. He delivered an American leadership that was well-respected and could keep peace all over the world. And he delivered the strongest border policies that we've had in 40 years.

"Then you have Kamala Harris, who has been working with such an unpopular president that she almost has to pretend that she didn't exist in government for the last three years. Kamala Harris can't say 'I delivered rising wages' because she didn't. She delivered falling wages, less take-home pay, less affordable groceries. She can't say 'I secured the southern border.' She was the border czar at the time of the worst border crisis in history.

"President Trump is not just running on 'here's what I want to do.' He can, in fact, run on 'here's what I already accomplished,' and Kamala Harris can do the exact opposite."

In a way, Vance said, the pairing of Harris and Walz makes sense for the Democratic Party.

"[Walz is] a guy who does what the left tells him to do, and that's who Kamala Harris is, a woman who, in her entire career in public service, and it has been a long career, has done exactly what the far left tells her to do," Vance said. "It's a duo that in some ways makes sense for this very reason.

"If you just go back to the summer of 2020 riots, Tim Walz was encouraging rioters to burn down the city of Minneapolis. Kamala Harris was bailing those rioters out of jail when they occasionally got caught. This is a duo that makes sense if you're a far-left person. It's not a duo that makes sense if you actually want to govern this country successfully."

