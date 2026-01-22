Vance to Newsmax: Fraud Far Worse in California Than Minnesota

Vice President JD Vance told Newsmax on Thursday that alleged fraud tied to federal programs is far more extensive in California than in Minnesota, citing billions of dollars uncovered by investigators and warning that activists are attempting to deflect attention from the issue.

"I think we have a fraud problem that is much worse in California than it is in Minnesota," Vance told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" during his visit to Minneapolis.

Vance pointed to findings by the Small Business Administration as evidence that the scope of fraud extends well beyond the Midwest.

"I was talking actually to our small business administrator," he said, referring to Kelly Loeffler.

"I think she's found probably half a billion dollars of fraud in Minneapolis and the broader Minnesota area," Vance said.

"I think she's found $7 billion worth of fraud in California."

Vance said the disparity underscores why the administration is focused on investigations rather than rhetoric surrounding immigration enforcement.

"This is unfortunately a problem that is much bigger than Minnesota," Vance said.

"But it also highlights how absurd this effort is to prevent the immigration enforcement."

He argued that protests and political messaging are being used to divert attention from fraud investigations.

"They didn't want to talk about fraud," Vance said.

"They wanted to talk about the brutality of immigration enforcement, as they call it."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com