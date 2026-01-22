Vance to Newsmax: Loyalty to Trump Supersedes 2028 Ambitions

Vice President JD Vance downplayed speculation about a potential 2028 presidential run, telling Newsmax on Thursday that his focus remains squarely on supporting President Donald Trump's agenda and delivering results during the current term.

Asked about polls and early talk of a future White House bid, Vance told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" in Minneapolis that any political momentum reflects voter satisfaction with Trump's leadership, not personal ambition.

"Well, look, I think that people, to the extent that that's going well, it's because people are happy with President Trump's agenda," Vance said. "And my attitude on this is whether I run or somebody else runs, if we take care of business, the politics will take care of itself."

Vance said he has intentionally avoided allowing speculation about a White House run to influence his work as vice president.

"I never wanted to get in this job," he said. "And so far, I've done a very good job at this. I've never, a year into this, once let some future possible job affect the job that I'm doing."

He emphasized that his loyalty remains with Trump and the administration's priorities.

"I'm loyal to the president. I'm loyal to the agenda," Vance said. "And if we do great things for the country for the next three years, I don't worry about the politics. It'll worry about itself."

