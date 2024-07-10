Sen. Vance to Newsmax: Democrats Pose the Real Threat to Democracy

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, argued that the Democratic Party's current actions toward President Biden's reelection campaign are a greater threat to democracy than anything Republicans have done.

In an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday, Vance contrasted the Democrats' current actions toward Biden's bid for reelection with their historical rhetoric.

"What's interesting about this, if you contrast the Democrats' approach to this issue with four years, really eight years of attacking Republicans for being threats to democracy," he remarked on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

He pointed out the irony of Democrats, who have continuously labeled Republicans as "undemocratic," now seeking to undermine their own "primary voters' choice," Biden, simply because they "recognize he can't win an election."

"So, what's a bigger threat to democracy?" Vance questioned. "Donald Trump winning an election in 2016 or, frankly, in 2020, or Democrats attacking Joe Biden trying to kick him off the ticket even though the Democratic primary voters have selected him?"

Vance described the atmosphere in Washington, D.C., regarding this issue as highly charged, driven by relentless media scrutiny of Biden's campaign viability.

"The energy here is pretty off the charts because the media, they smell blood in the water," Vance observed. He argued that the liberal media's focus on Biden is not motivated by the public interest or national well-being but rather by a desire to find a candidate capable of defeating Trump.

"The reason is it's not about the public interest. It's not about what's in the good of the country. They recognize that Joe Biden can't beat Donald Trump, and they want to find somebody who can," he said.

"The problem for them is I don't think any Democrat can beat Donald Trump because the president's policies have been a failure, and President Trump's policies were successful," he added.

Notwithstanding the apparent abandonment, "Joe Biden is standing firm here. He's saying he's not going to step down," Vance said. Despite Biden's "disastrous debate performance" and the growing consensus among his advisers that he should step aside, Vance emphasized that Biden remains resolute. "So, I think he's pretty dug in."

