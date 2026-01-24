Legal Analyst to Newsmax: Officer in Fatal Shooting Should Not be Charged

Appearing on Newsmax’s "The Count," Town addressed the Department of Homeland Security’s assessment that the officer acted in self-defense during what DHS described as an armed struggle.

Pretti, an American citizen from Minnesota, was armed with a 9mm handgun, a detail Town said has been downplayed by state and local Democratic leaders.

"That’s a crucial detail that Minnesota Democrat leaders like Governor Walz and Mayor Frey are refusing to acknowledge in their multiple press conferences," Town said.

While acknowledging the tragedy of the incident, Town said the legal standard for deadly force was met. "It is tragic. It is horrifying. Anytime anyone loses their life," he said.

"But if it is indeed how DHS says this all played out … then absolutely not," Town added when asked whether the officer should be charged.

"I can say with great certainty that this officer should not be charged," Town said.

"The use of deadly force standard is when an officer reasonably believes that a suspect poses a threat of death or serious bodily harm to himself or others," he said.

Town said video evidence shows Pretti violently resisting officers as they attempted to detain and disarm him.

"There is a man who ingratiates himself to law enforcement in a violent way," he said.

"There’s seven or eight of them that have taken him down, they’re trying to detain him, he’s resisting arrest, he’s committed a felony at this point."

According to Town, officers can be heard shouting "gun, gun, gun," prompting those without firearms drawn to disengage while the armed officer responded.

"Per their training, [they] get off this man, and the officer who does have his firearm drawn fires shots and neutralizes the threat," he said.

"That is also the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center training," Town added.

"So he acted in accordance with his training, and he acted in accordance with the rules and the laws and the standards of self-defense.

"I do not think he should be charged, nor do I think that the facts support a charge," Town said.

The investigation remains ongoing as additional details and video footage continue to be reviewed.