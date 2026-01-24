NBA-Minneapolis Game Postponed Following Shooting

The NBA postponed Saturday's game in Minneapolis by a day after federal agents shot and killed a man in the city, which has been the subject of a federal immigration crackdown.
It was the second fatal shooting involving federal agents this month and came a day after more than 10,000 people took to the streets of the city to protest about the presence of the 3,000 federal agents who have been ordered to the state by U.S. President Donald Trump.
"The National Basketball Association game scheduled for today between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed," the NBA said in a statement on Saturday.
"The decision was made to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community."
The game has been rescheduled for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET at Target Center.
