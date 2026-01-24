The NBA postponed ⁠Saturday's game in Minneapolis by a day after federal agents shot and killed a man in the city, which ‍has been the subject ‍of a federal immigration crackdown.

It was the second fatal ⁠shooting involving federal agents this month and came a day after more ​than 10,000 people took to the streets of the city to protest about ‍the presence of the 3,000 federal agents ⁠who have been ordered to the state by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The National Basketball Association game scheduled for ⁠today between the ​Golden State ⁠Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has ‍been postponed," the NBA said in a statement ‌on Saturday.

"The decision was made to prioritize the safety and security of ⁠the ​Minneapolis community."

The ‍game has been rescheduled for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET ‍at Target Center.