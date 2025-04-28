WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jason smith | wisconsin | hannah dugan | monica isham | justice system | migrants | criminals

Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Wis. Judges Stain Justice System

By    |   Monday, 28 April 2025 09:43 PM EDT

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., said Monday that the actions of Wisconsin judges who would "aid and abet" illegal migrants are "devastating" to the justice system, telling Newsmax it has to stop.

Smith joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to discuss the case of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan, who was arrested for obstructing federal agents from apprehending an illegal migrant she allegedly helped to escape her courthouse.

After Dugan's arrest, Wisconsin Circuit Judge Monica Isham threatened not to hold court.

"Rob, this is so devastating to just our justice system that just a couple judges will aid and abet, like, criminals? Without a doubt, what they're doing is completely wrong. And this has to stop," Smith said.

"The fact that one federal judge can halt any action of the president of the United States — what they've been doing right now is so out of step with what they've ever done to any administration, but it's because it's [President] Donald Trump," he added.

