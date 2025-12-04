Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Pipe Bomb Arrest 'Long Overdue'

Nearly five years after pipe bombs were planted outside the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee, Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday the arrest in the case is “long overdue.”

Smith appeared on “National Report” shortly after the FBI announced the arrest of a suspect — nearly five years into the investigation of who planted the pipe bombs on Jan. 5, 2021.

Smith said the announcement confirms what many Americans have suspected: that federal authorities under former President Joe Biden showed little urgency in solving one of the most alarming crimes surrounding the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

“It's long overdue. It's about time,” Smith said. “But this is a clear result of four years of a Biden Justice Department that refused to apparently investigate. I always wondered why no one could figure out in Washington, D.C., where there are cameras on every single corner, that they couldn't figure out who placed those pipe bombs.”

The suspect is expected to be charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, CBS News reported.

