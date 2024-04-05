Jason Miller to Newsmax: Ukraine to NATO an 'Act of War'

Jason Miller, senior adviser to Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday that the Biden administration's endorsement of Ukraine's joining NATO is an "act of war" and more "dangerous" than President Joe Biden's southern border policies.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday in Brussels that Ukraine "will become a member of NATO."

"This is really dangerous," Miller told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "When you look at this move, when you look at Blinken saying they're gonna bring Ukraine into NATO, this is an act of war. This is an act of war not with Russia, who's already invaded ... this is pulling all of NATO into a war. And why are they escalating?"

Blinken’s remarks came at a NATO foreign ministers meeting alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said that Russia is now in "direct confrontation" with NATO.

"This is reckless. I thought the border was maybe the most dangerous thing that Joe Biden'd done to this country," Miller told Bolling. "He's doing everything he can to force a war with Russia. I don't understand what he's doing.

"The only explanation I can think of ... is that Joe Biden doesn't even know what's happening, that he has these rogue actors within his administration — whether it's Blinken ... whether it's any of these other liberal crazies that are there. But, again, I don't know if it's recklessness, stupidity, maybe some weird globalist ideology. But they're begging for armed conflict with Russia."

