Jason Miller to Newsmax: Dems Demand GOP Nominee Scrutiny, Skip Their Own

Jason Miller, senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, appeared on Newsmax on Thursday and criticized Democrats and the legacy media for applying double standards in the confirmation process for Trump's Cabinet nominees.

Miller voiced strong criticism of how Democrats and their allies in the media treat Republican nominees compared to their own.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Miller accused Democrats of running Republican Cabinet picks through an unnecessarily rigorous process while expecting Republicans to approve Democrat nominees without question.

"When it's Democrats, the Republicans are supposed to just fall into place and agree with them unless they're, you know, an ax murderer or something like that," Miller said. "Presidents should have the ability to put in their own people, especially a president like President Trump, who received a massive mandate [and] won the popular vote. People voted for these policies. He should be able to put in his people to go enact them."

Miller specifically defended Pete Hegseth, a Trump nominee for secretary of defense who has faced intense scrutiny. He argued that the attacks on Hegseth were part of a coordinated attack by Democrats and the media and called the treatment "absolutely shameful."

Hegseth, a veteran and conservative commentator, has compared his nomination process to the contentious confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. In 2018, Kavanaugh faced sexual assault allegations from Christine Blasey Ford before being confirmed by the Senate. Speaking to commentator Megyn Kelly earlier this week, Hegseth accused Democrats of following the same "playbook" to derail his nomination, Yahoo News reported.

"They're going to make it up. Just like they have so far," Hegseth said on X.

Miller echoed Hegseth's sentiment, pointing to what he described as a biased treatment of nominees. "The Democrats and, again, their partners in the media, what they're doing right now, attacking Pete Hegseth, I think is just absolutely shameful," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com