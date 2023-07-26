Jason Miller to Newsmax: Hunter 'Tried to Pull a Fast One'

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Hunter Biden's attorneys "tried to pull over a fast one" after his plea deal was rejected by a judge.

The judge on Wednesday rejected the plea deal made by prosecutors and Hunter Biden for his failure to pay taxes in 2017 and 2018, telling both sides to work out a new agreement.

"Hunter Biden's lawyers tried to pull over a fast one where they said this plea agreement would cover all sorts of things that were not part of the plea agreement," Miller said on "John Bachman Now." "Or definitely not, as far as the meeting of the minds, what … both sets of attorneys were looking at here."

Miler added: "Because what Hunter wants [is] to avoid are the FARA violations, the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and also with regard to money laundering.

"The son of the current president of the United States was selling access to his father, then vice president out of office, now president, to foreign governments. Whether that be Ukraine, whether that be China, whether it be Russia, and we only know the tip of the iceberg.

"Who knows how many other countries he was selling access to? He wasn't selling access to Frank or James, his uncles. It was his dad, the current president of the United States."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!