Jason Miller to Newsmax: Harris Camp Distracts by Saying ABC Rules Not Set

Vice President Kamala Harris is looking for a "shiny object" to distract from the fact that she doesn’t really want to debate and by manufacturing controversy over the rules, she's found it, Jason Miller, senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Wednesday.

"First of all, we have the letter from the general counsel from ABC," Miller told Newsmax TV's "Wake Up America."

"It's the exact same rules as the CNN debate. The Harris folks are just completely full of it. I mean, there's really not a super polite way to say it. … Everything was agreed to and set last week. The Harris people [are] trying to distract and come up with some shiny object to move away from the fact that she's not doing interviews; that she really doesn't want to debate. I think they're in the middle of debate prep and they see how terrible she is, and they're saying, 'Let's come up with some kind of distraction.'

"Even yesterday, as the Harris people were saying that the rules are not set, I mean, we have the letter from the general counsel," he continued. "It's all set. It's in stone. Same rules as CNN, which means Kamala Harris cannot bring her notes. Kamala Harris cannot sit down during the debate. The mics are cut off so Kamala Harris and the moderators cannot interrupt President Trump. There's not going to be this mini audience that the Harris people wanted, which was weird. The Harris people wanted to change up the rules to have an opening statement."

Miller said the Harris camp wants to talk about "these little process details" so they can avoid talking about what inflation is "doing to hurting people in this country" as well as the issue of the "massive border invasion" that has caused "people to suffer over the past three and a half years."

Under a second Trump administration, "we’re going to get back on track," he said.

On Tuesday, the Harris campaign rejected Trump’s assertion that the two sides had agreed that there would be muted microphones at the Sept. 10 presidential debate.

"Both candidates have publicly made clear their willingness to debate with unmuted mics for the duration of the debate to fully allow for substantive exchanges between the candidates – but it appears Donald Trump is letting his handlers overrule him. Sad!" the Harris camp said in a statement, mocking Trump's frequent use of "Sad" in his public statements.

