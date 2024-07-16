Jason Miller to Newsmax: Vance Could Take Over as President Today

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, has the experience to step in right away if needed and become president of the United States, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Miller said Tuesday on "Wake Up America" that this criteria was crucial in Donald Trump's decision to choose Vance as his running mate, as well as Vance's life growing up in the Appalachian region.

Miller said Trump's decision had "everything to do with who is the right person who can step in and be the president of the Untied States today" and that the former president was also "very moved" by Vance's story.

Vance grew up in a family facing addiction issues and did not always know where the next meal was coming from, Miller said, and Vance understands how it is to be from a region that has been decimated economically by decisions made in Washington D.C.

Miller added that Vance's experience not only in the Senate but in the Marines, and as someone who has launched a business, is worth much more than someone who has only spent decades on Capitol Hill.

Miller said Vance's credibility with those in the Rust Belt and connection with blue collar workers and voters across the country fits in well with a Republican Party that is much more about the working class people, and not so much about the corporations that have left people behind.

Miller stressed that "Americans are upset right now, they are scared and I think they need direction, they need leadership in the White House, which is what Trump and J.D. Vance will be able to give."

Miller added that Vance holds a similar view as Trump on "how we are going to save America, how we are going to actually improve people's lives, especially those workers who have been left behind."

