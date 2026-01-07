Newsmax's Jason Mattera: Georgia Dems Indicted in COVID Fraud Case

Two Georgia Democrat lawmakers have been indicted by the Justice Department in separate cases alleging false statements in applications for COVID-era unemployment assistance, according to allegations outlined in federal court documents, Newsmax crime correspondent Jason Mattera reported Wednesday.

One case involves Karen Bennett, who served in the Georgia House of Representatives until she resigned effective Jan. 1, 2026, Mattera reported on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

On Jan. 5, the Justice Department indicted Bennett, accusing her of making false statements in 2020 to obtain Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Prosecutors allege Bennett claimed the pandemic shutdown disrupted her primary source of income because she could not reach her place of employment due to quarantine measures.

The claim centers on Metro Therapy Providers, Inc., a company Bennett owned that provides in-home physical therapy services.

But the indictment alleges Bennett was not prevented from working or traveling to work.

Authorities say her role at Metro Therapy was administrative and performed from her residence, with the government alleging she was not prohibited from reaching her home office during the pandemic.

Federal officials allege Bennett's claims resulted in her receiving nearly $14,000 in taxpayer funds.

She has pleaded not guilty.

The second case involves Georgia State Rep. Sharon Henderson, who was indicted in December on similar charges.

Federal authorities allege Henderson certified in 2020 that she was employed by a Georgia school district but could not report to work because the system was closed, a claim the Justice Department says was used to qualify for PUA.

Mattera reported that Henderson allegedly collected more than $17,000.

Court documents allege, however, that Henderson last worked for the school system in 2018 as a substitute teacher, two years before the pandemic, and that she worked only five days that year.

Henderson is accused of stealing government funds and making false statements while representing Georgia's 113th district.

She has pleaded not guilty and has not resigned, Mattera reported.

