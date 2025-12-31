Rep. Kiley to Newsmax: $32 Billion in COVID Funds Went to Organized Crime

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., sharply criticized what he described as widespread fraud and fiscal mismanagement in California during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," pointing to billions of dollars in taxpayer losses and stalled infrastructure projects.

Kiley cited a June report showing that more than one-third of community college applications in California were fraudulent, a scheme he said siphoned more than $10 million in federal financial aid and millions more in state funds.

He argued the losses go beyond waste, instead fueling organized crime.

"The taxpayers are losing, and the money doesn't vanish, it ends up in the hands of fraudsters," Kiley said, pointing to pandemic-era unemployment fraud he estimated cost at least $32 billion, much of it tied to criminal networks.

The congressman also took aim at California's high taxes, saying residents continue to pay more while receiving fewer public benefits.

He singled out the state's long-delayed high-speed rail project as emblematic of government failure, noting that despite nearly two decades of planning and tens of billions of dollars in spending, no passenger rail line has been completed.

Kiley said costs for the project have ballooned from initial estimates to more than $100 billion, citing media reports questioning whether it will be finished this century.

He also criticized San Francisco officials over discussions of a reparations program, arguing the city faces major budget deficits and cannot afford the proposal.

Kiley said the issues reflect broader governance problems in California, adding that frustration among taxpayers is growing as fraud and cost overruns continue with little accountability.

