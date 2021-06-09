Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Biden is Pro Russian Pipelines, Anti US Pipelines

After news broke that the Keystone XL pipeline had been canceled, Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford validated concerns that President Joe Biden was okay with "pipelines as long as they're Russian pipelines."

Lankford criticized the Biden administration for blocking a permit that would allow for the pipeline's construction, saying, the president's actions would do more harm than good, as the oil still has to reach its intended target, but now with further complications.

"He's not opposed to pipelines as long as they're Russian pipelines," Lankford told Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." "He approves of Russian pipelines and remove sanctions on those, but he has a problem, apparently with Canada and with folks like Montana, because not all the oil is coming out of Canada; some of it's coming out of the northern part of the United States, moving down to the Gulf Coast to be able to move it. What's going to happen on that oil? It's not going to stop that oil. The oil is not going to be on trains; it's not gonna be on trucks, and it's going to be able to move that way less efficiently, more costly, more dangerously, than it is for the pipeline. It is absolutely nonsensical."

On Wednesday, TC Energy, the company responsible for the Keystone XL pipeline construction, announced it had terminated the $9 billion project after Biden had promised and followed through in January with canceling the company's permit to build.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his concern over the Biden administration's stance on the Russia to Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. "This is a weapon, a real weapon ... in the hands of the Russian Federation," Zelensky said.

The senator concluded that the Biden administration's position on gas pipelines doesn't make much sense. "There's 2.5 million miles of pipelines in the United States right now. Suddenly President Biden is trying to make the whole world afraid of pipelines. It's the safest, most efficient way to move energy and refine products all over the country, and for some reason, he likes it when Russia does it but doesn't like it when it happens in the United States."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here



