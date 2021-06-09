×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: pipeline

TC Energy Terminates Keystone XL Pipeline Project Months After Biden Pulled Permit

TC Energy Terminates Keystone XL Pipeline Project Months After Biden Pulled Permit
Demonstrators hold signs as they protest near the site of a fundraiser on April 3, 2013, in San Francisco. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration against the Keystone XL pipeline outsidea fundraiser to be attended by  President Barack Obama. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 09 June 2021 05:28 PM

Energy infrastructure company TC Energy said on Wednesday it had terminated the $9 billion Keystone XL pipeline project, months after President Joe Biden revoked a key permit in a blow to Canada's oil sector.

Keystone XL, which would have been under construction this year, was expected to carry 830,000 barrels per day of Alberta oil sands crude to Nebraska.

But opposition from U.S. landowners, Native American tribes and environmentalists had delayed the project for the past 12 years, with Biden pledging to scrap the permit, which he did on his first day in office.

Biden has taken heat from critics for his opposition to legacy fuel sources and advocacy of alternative energy sources, a position some say would be damaging to the economy.

"We remain disappointed and frustrated with the circumstances surrounding the Keystone XL project, including the cancellation of the presidential permit for the pipeline's border crossing," Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement.

TC Energy said it would continue to coordinate with regulators, stakeholders and Indigenous groups to meet its environmental and regulatory commitments and ensure a safe termination of and exit from the project.

The company swung to a loss in the first quarter, hit by C$2.2 billion ($1.81 billion) impairment charges related to the suspension of the Keystone XL project.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Energy infrastructure company TC Energy said on Wednesday it had terminated the $9 billion Keystone XL pipeline project, months after President Joe Biden revoked a key permit in a blow to Canada's oil sector.Keystone XL, which would have been under construction this year,...
pipeline
215
2021-28-09
Wednesday, 09 June 2021 05:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved