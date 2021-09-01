Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Dems Must Prioritize Afghanistan Oversight

House Democrats should heed the Republican calls for investigations and oversight over what unfolded in President Joe Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal that led to a swift Taliban takeover, according to Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on Newsmax.

"This is a disaster," Comer, the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said Wednesday on "Greg Kelly Reports." There's no one in the Biden administration that has been able to be coherent on this, and I don't think there's anyone in this administration [who] has any credibility on Afghanistan right now."

Republican calls for oversight on Afghanistan are falling on deaf ears in lieu of Democrats' climate-change agenda, Comer told guest host Carl Higbie.

"Republicans are screaming for congressional hearings," Comer said. "We're going to have a congressional hearing tomorrow in the oversight committee, but we're going to talk about electrifying the U.S. postal fleet — at a time when every American is outraged over Afghanistan."

Comer added that Democrats' lack of willingness to prioritize Afghanistan right now shows a "disconnect" from the wishes of the American people.

"There's questions about how many Americans were left behind," Comer continued. "The Biden administration has admitted we left people behind, but the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee want to talk about electrifying the United States postal fleet.

"So the amount of disconnect between reality among Democrats in Washington and what's really going on [on] the main street has never been higher."

