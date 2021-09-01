Rep. Brooks to Newsmax: 'Heads Need to Roll' Over Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is calling his administration's efforts in Afghanistan a success, but Rep. Mo Brooks said Wednesday on Newsmax that he would "shudder to think what a failure" would have looked like, as he's concerned about what led the president to make so many bad decisions.

"It couldn't have gotten much worse than what occurred over the last couple of weeks," the Alabama Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," calling for an investigation about what information the president was receiving.

If that intelligence led to Biden's decisions, "some heads need to roll," Brooks said. "The people who are responsible for this debacle need to resign if they have honor."

But if Biden states he's primarily responsible for the "ineptitude and the loss of life" involved with the departure from Afghanistan, Brooks said he hopes Vice President Kamala Harris will invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

"Quite frankly, in my judgment, Joe Biden no longer has the mental acumen that he once had," said Brooks. "It's unfortunate, but it's clear that his mental status has deteriorated somewhat, rendering him less able to evaluate the myriad of facts that come to you [and to] sift through the good and the bad, determine what is good, and make a rational decision."

Brooks added that he suspects Biden is "being misled by his advisers, but we need a thorough investigation. It seems the White House and the administration is trying to suppress an 'officegate' [rather] than reveal with clarity what actually transpired. There's a lot of covering up, and I'm again calling for a thorough investigation."

Biden, while addressing the nation on Tuesday about the end of the 20-year war in Afghanistan, called the evacuation efforts over the last two weeks a success while continuing to lay blame at the feet of former President Donald Trump for entering into the agreement with the Taliban to pull out U.S. soldiers.

"Let's be real clear. President Trump wanted us out no later than May the first," said Brooks, noting that the date is important because the months of December through March are bitterly cold in Afghanistan and much less fighting occurs during those months.

"That would have been the time to withdraw, as the Taliban would not have been able to move its forces as quickly as it did," he continued. "However, [Biden] bypassed that deadline and did not withdraw our forces at the most opportune, seasonal time. Instead, he decided to withdraw our forces during the fighting months, so to speak, during the summer, which is the absolute worst time to enable the Afghan government to prepare and defend itself from the Taliban. That was all Joe Biden."

The president also insisted in his speech that most of the Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan were able to leave and said the administration is committed to getting those people who remain out if they decide they want to leave.

Brooks said, though, that he and other congressmen are in contact with people who want to leave the country, but as the United States' presence there now is minimal and the military has gone, that makes the situation very difficult.

"Time will tell whether these American citizens want to stay in Afghanistan or want to leave," said Brooks. "Time will tell whether the president's telling the American people the truth. I anxiously await more information that either confirms or rebuts what President Biden is leading the American people to believe."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here