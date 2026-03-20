Sen. James Lankford to Newsmax: Mullin to Be Confirmed as DHS Secretary

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., will be confirmed as Department of Homeland Security secretary next week, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Friday, expressing confidence his colleague will take charge at a critical moment for national security.

Speaking on "Wake Up America," Lankford said Mullin is well-positioned to lead DHS as the agency faces mounting challenges, including a partial shutdown that has strained operations nationwide.

"Secretary Mullin will be in his spot by this time next week," Lankford told co-hosts Marc Lotter and Alison Maloni. "He will do a very good job. He's a workaholic and very focused on what it takes to actually fix the problem."

Mullin's expected confirmation comes as the Department of Homeland Security grapples with funding disruptions that have led to long airport lines, staffing shortages, and warnings that some airports could face closures if the situation continues.

Lankford criticized Democrats for the standoff, calling it a "Democrat shutdown" driven by efforts to weaken immigration enforcement.

"They are more worried about ICE than they are about Iran," Lankford said. "Their long-term goal is to defund ICE and Border Patrol so those agents don't get paid, they quit, and we end up with open borders."

The Oklahoma senator said Republicans have been working to restore funding for frontline personnel, including Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents, Coast Guard members, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) staff, and cybersecurity professionals, many of whom are affected by the impasse.

"This is pure politics from the Democrats," Lankford added. "They're using TSA agents and others to get their activist base riled up, when what they're really doing is hurting the nation's security."

The funding fight comes amid broader national security concerns, including rising tensions in the Middle East.

Reports indicate the U.S. military is increasing its presence in the region, though President Donald Trump has maintained strategic ambiguity about potential troop deployments.

Lankford defended that approach, saying it is critical not to telegraph U.S. plans to adversaries like Iran.

"There's an enormous difference between large-scale ground wars and targeted operations," he said, noting that maintaining flexibility and readiness is key to deterring threats.

"You don't announce your strategy to your enemy."

Beyond the shutdown, Lankford said lawmakers are continuing negotiations with Democrats to reach a resolution, though he expressed frustration at what he described as delayed responses to administration proposals.

As Mullin prepares to take the helm at DHS, Republicans argue his leadership will be essential to restoring stability at the agency and strengthening border security.

"He's working to defend the entire country," Lankford said. "That's exactly what we need right now."

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