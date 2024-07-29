Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Secret Service Is Broken

The Secret Service had years of failures and deficiencies prior to the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday.

"What we've seen there in Pennsylvania was a culmination of years of negligence, years of poor management, years of just bad decisions," Comer said on "Prime News." "And what we have now is a scenario where I don't think anybody has confidence in the Secret Service."

Comer said he knows Trump doesn't have confidence in the Secret Service and President Joe Biden shouldn't have confidence either. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned following the shooting at a Trump rally.

"We need all leadership," Comer said. "We need answers. I think we've seen that they've made lots of mistakes — mistakes in communication. I don't know that it was on purpose that that was allowed to happen, but it was allowed to happen. And it shouldn't have been."

The Kentucky congressman said Cheatle's resignation is not enough.

"We need all-new management," Comer said. "Was DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] a part of their hiring process as opposed to hiring the best, most qualified people? I hope we can find out and fix it very soon. Certainly, Americans deserve answers."

