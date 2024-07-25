Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Biden 'Slapped Democracy' in Face

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., brushed aside President Joe Biden's assertion that his exit from the presidential race was made in defense of democracy, telling Newsmax that Biden "slapped Democracy in its face."

Comer joined "Wake Up America" on Thursday to talk about Biden's prime time address to the American people explaining his abrupt departure from the presidential race. At one point, Biden said, "The defense of democracy is more important than any title."

Rather ironic statement for Biden to make, Comer told show cohost Sharla McBride.

"Joe Biden just slapped democracy in its face. He did not allow any Democrat to file for president," Comer said. "Even you look at Robert F. Kennedy, who wanted to run as a Democrat, they squeezed him out. They changed the rules.

"They did everything they could to prevent anyone from running for president."

Biden officially dropped out Sunday via a statement to social media and quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the presidential candidate and new standard-bearer of the Democratic Party. But he had not been seen until returning to Washington on Tuesday after recovering from COVID in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

"They assured everyone that Joe Biden was healthy and he was going to run for president. Then after all the states cast their ballots, 14 million ballots, then he drops out and handpicks his successor in a smoke-filled room," Comer said. "This is the biggest slap to the face of democracy that I've ever witnessed.

"We all know Joe Biden isn't in good enough health; he wasn't in good enough health when he filed. They knew that they always had this option, if he wasn't polling well enough against Donald Trump that he could pull out."

"They knew they had the liability of all the financial crimes that his family's committed, that we've proven in our investigation," Comer added. "Joe Biden had the liability of his horrible track record, and Joe Biden had the liability of just being a crappy candidate. So they are the party that slapped democracy in its face. And last night was a perfect example."

