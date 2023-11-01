Rep. Comer to Newsmax: '100 Percent ' Biden Got $40K From China

Rep. James Comer told Newsmax Wednesday that he has “100% confidence” President Joe Biden got at least $40,000 from a Chinese company in late 2017.

Joining "Greg Kelly Reports," the Kentucky Republican explained that video and bank records the House Oversight Committee he chairs obtained revealed a trail of influence peddling by the Biden family.

“We found this check, and we traced it back ... it was difficult to trace back. The reason it’s difficult is because that’s what’s called money laundering. But we know with 100% confidence that that $40,000 that landed in Joe Biden’s pocket came from China.”

Comer also noted that it came five days after Hunter Biden sent a threatening text message to coerce one of the Chinese nationals involved to pay up by invoking his father, Joe Biden, who he said was sitting right beside him.

The new revelation will allow the House Oversight Committee to win in court when seeking subpoenas to further pursue the case, Comer said. It also lends credence to past payments not being “loan repayments.”

“Look what we found out in the last month: a $250,000 wire from China to Joe Biden’s house, they said that was a loan repayment; a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, they said that was a loan repayment,” the chairman said.

