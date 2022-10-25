×
Tags: james comer | midterms | elections | democrats | biden administration

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden Warning on Election Infrastructure 'Damage Control'

(Newsmax/"Prime News")

By    |   Tuesday, 25 October 2022 07:59 AM EDT

A forthcoming warning this week from the Biden administration on threats to the U.S. election infrastructure could really be "damage control" to cover for the Democrats' likely election losses next month, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday.

In response to "Prime News" host Jenn Pellegrino asking if these threats are serious or an excuse to cover for underperformance by the Democrats on Election Day, Comer said that it could be a form of damage control and raised the 2016 presidential race, where Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, as an example of where Democrats had attempted this previously.

"They were the ones that first started saying that the election was rigged and that there were irregularities," Comer continued.

Comer also spoke about the Democrats' reaction to the results of the 2004 presidential race, where incumbent president George W. Bush, the Republican, defeated then-Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry, the Democrat. In the aftermath of that election, then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., voted to object to certain electors.

Comer acknowledged that there are problems with U.S. elections, but thinks the country has "come a long way."

"The biggest problem in the last election was the loose absentee laws that the Secretaries of State put into place in the name of COVID, those have been fixed," Comer said, adding that, aside from the perpetual threats of China and Russia, a major threat to U.S. elections is blue states often pushing for allowing illegal aliens to vote.

A forthcoming warning this week from the Biden administration on threats to the U.S. election infrastructure could really be "damage control" to cover for the Democrats' likely election losses next month, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday.
