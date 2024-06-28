Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Dems Won't Look at Me Now

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Friday that Democrat colleagues won't look at him after President Joe Biden's "stumbling" debate performance Thursday.

"The American people got to see what we've been seeing in Congress for two years now: a president that's in mental decline, a president that doesn't have the ability to fulfill the job responsibilities for the remainder of his term, much less for an additional four years after that," Comer said on "Wake Up America." "And I think what the American people got to see is that the mainstream media, who have constantly been writing stories, talking about how he does push-ups every morning, that he's the sharpest guy in the room and all this, this is another lie that the mainstream media has been caught in – just like the lie about the laptop, just like the lie about there being no evidence of Biden family corruption. This is something the American people got to see in real time last night. And I think it's very damaging to the Biden campaign."

Comer continued: "I've seen a few Democrats in the hall, walking to do this interview this morning, that they wouldn't even make eye contact with me. They don't know what to do. They are in panic mode. Not only are they worried about losing the presidency, they're worried about losing the House. They're worried about losing governor's races. This is a full-blown disaster for the Democrat Party."

Asked if there is a movement to replace Biden at the top of the Democrat ticket, Comer said "there will be" one after what happened during the nationally televised presidential debate.

"The mainstream media have been defending Joe Biden endlessly for four years," Comer said. "I didn't see a single Democrat operative that is employed by the mainstream media, whether it be CNN, MSNBC or anyone, defend Joe Biden. Every single one of them either called for Joe Biden to be replaced on the ballot, or hinted that Joe Biden should be replaced on the ballot.

"But the problem is that the only way that's going to happen is if Joe Biden himself steps down. They can't do it. This isn't like the 1960s when you would have brokered conventions and all of that. The Democrats made their bed, and they're going to have to lie in it with Joe Biden."

Comer added that even if Biden stepped down, "the reality is that I don't think the Democrat Party could ever agree on a candidate."

