Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Presidential Subpoena Still on the Table

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Friday that House Republicans have looked into subpoenaing a sitting president as part of their impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden and found it's "pretty difficult," although the option is still on the table.

On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which Comer chairs, invited Biden to testify as part of the inquiry regarding alleged influence-peddling schemes and other criminal activity by the president and members of his family. The president's son, Hunter Biden, testified last month behind closed doors and has resisted calls from Comer to testify publicly.

"If the president could be easily subpoenaed, the Democrats would have had [Donald] Trump in front of the Oversight Committee four years ago," Comer told "Eric Bolling The Balance," referring to the first impeachment of the former president. "What we do is before any subpoenas, we invite people to come. For a subpoena to be honored in a court ruling, you have to make every sincere effort to bring people to come by invitation first. Then you follow up with the subpoena.

"Hunter Biden said he wanted a public hearing. And Joe Biden says he's innocent. So I don't know why neither one of them would want to come and clear their good name in front of the Oversight Committee. The reason we want them here is three of their former associates have testified that Joe Biden was the central figure in the Biden influence scheme."

In a letter inviting Joe Biden to testify, Comer provided 10 questions for the president to answer on topics ranging from China, Ukraine, and Russia to alleged loans he made to his brother James Biden, who also testified behind closed doors last month in front of the committee. Comer characterized the response from the White House as nasty.

"They've been the least transparent administration in history," he said. "The rules don't apply to them. They're above the law.

"We have proven this family has committed many crimes, and we're about to see in real time all the crimes the family has committed. ... This has never been an investigation about the president's son or brother. This has been an investigation about the president of United States.

"Now we're at the point of accountability, whether that be impeachment, whether that be criminal referrals, or whether that be both. Now we need to hear from Joe Biden, and we have made every sincere effort — and I'm saying this for the court — we have made every sincere effort to work with Joe Biden to get the answers to the most important questions we have now in the investigation."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com