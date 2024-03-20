Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Biden Probe Continues Despite Shrinking Majority

The House GOP majority is shrinking, with the recent resignations of Reps. Kevin McCarthy and Ken Buck and the ouster of former Rep. George Santos, but the chamber still has the responsibility of oversight, including with its investigation into impeaching President Joe Biden, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"We've got a small majority," Jordan, an Ohio Republican, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," commenting after show host Rob Finnerty told him it was like the Republicans are "chasing your tail" on impeachment if they are not able to convince Democrats to vote against the president.

"Everyone understands that, not just on this issue, but on a host of issues," Jordan said of the shrinking numbers. "Our job under the Constitution is to do oversight of the executive branch. We're doing that. We're going to continue to do that. There's no time limit in the Constitution on how long you can do an investigation. Our job is to get the facts."

There are also still people who need to be deposed, he said.

"There are these two lawyers who were part of the Hunter Biden investigation under David Weiss and the Justice Department won't let us talk to them, so we're pushing that issue," Jordan said, adding that the legislative branch has constitutional authority to do oversight on the government.

Jordan also commented on former Trump adviser Peter Navarro's imprisonment for four months for defying a congressional subpoena.

Jordan said there is a double standard in play, pointing to Biden not facing charges in connection with possession of classified documents, while former President Donald Trump's charges continue.

"I think it just underscores this double standard, which has got to change because it's supposed to be in our great country, the greatest nation ever," Jordan said. "It's supposed to be equal treatment under the law."

Meanwhile, Jordan, speaking with Newsmax before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing Wednesday, said that he believes Hunter Biden's business associates will reveal several contradictions with his story in their testimony.

"[There are] things that Hunter Biden said under oath that do not square with what all his business partners said," Jordan said. "They all told different stories."

For example, former business associate Tony Bobulinski testified that "the big guy" referred to in communications from Hunter Biden was his father, President Joe Biden, said Jordan, but the president's son said he did not know the identity of the "big guy."

And then, there was the president, saying he had never discussed business with his son, but "even Hunter Biden disagrees with that," said Jordan.

Meanwhile, millions of dollars were "flowing through 20 different countries, but for what?" said Jordan. "What were they offering? What was the service? What were they providing?"

