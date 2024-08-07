WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hunter biden | influence | corruption | romania

Prosecutors: Romanian Hired Hunter Biden to 'Influence' Agencies

By    |   Wednesday, 07 August 2024 07:07 PM EDT

The prosecutors handling Hunter Biden's foreign influence case allege the president's son was hired by a Romanian businessman "to attempt to influence U.S. government agencies," according to documents filed with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Wednesday.

The special counsel, David Weiss, and principal senior assistant special counsel, Derek E. Hines, gave the government's response to Hunter Biden's attempt to remove reference to "allege improper political influence and/or corruption."

Prosecutors wrote that Biden was hired by Romanian real estate tycoon Gabriel Popoviciu (G.P.) under the false pretense of providing management services to real estate properties in Romania, "but that was not actually what G.P. was paying for."

The memorandum states that Hunter and an unnamed "Business Associate 1" were retained by Popoviciu in order to influence government agencies to cease their criminal investigations into "G.P. and thereby cause an end to the investigations" in Romania.

In 2016, Popoviciu was convicted in his home country of attempting to bribe a university official to buy a 550-acre plot of government land for a greatly reduced price. In that same year, he retained "services" from Biden to influence anti-corruption prosecutors to drop the case. Biden's family ultimately received $1 million from a company controlled by Popoviciu.

The filing also notes that Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian industrial conglomerate and a Chinese private equity fund, which the government states "generated substantial income to him."

Biden is scheduled to be sentenced on felony gun charges on Nov. 13 in Wilmington, Delaware.

James Morley III

