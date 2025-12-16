Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Clinton Subpoenas 'Will Stand Up in Court'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said on Newsmax Tuesday that the House Oversight Committee expects former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to comply with subpoenas requiring sworn testimony about their relationship with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During an appearance on "Wake Up America," the committee chairman said the subpoenas mark a significant step toward answering long-standing questions surrounding Epstein's powerful associates.

He stressed that the subpoenas carry unusual legal weight because they were approved with bipartisan support, including votes from Democrats on the committee.

"This is a congressional subpoena," Comer said.

"It's a unique congressional subpoena," he added. "It was voted on in a bipartisan manner by the House Oversight Committee … so it will stand up in court."

Comer said committee lawyers are in active discussions with Clinton attorneys but emphasized that the expectation is full compliance.

"We do expect them to have to sit down and answer questions, or they will be held in contempt," he said.

According to Comer, the Oversight Committee is seeking basic factual answers that he says have never been publicly addressed by Bill Clinton.

"[President] Donald Trump has answered thousands and thousands of questions about his relationship with Epstein and [Epstein's longtime companion Ghislaine] Maxwell," said Comer. "But Bill Clinton's never answered a single question."

The testimony was initially expected this week but has now been delayed until January as details are finalized.

"It'll definitely be transcribed," Comer said, noting that members of both parties are expected to participate in questioning during the deposition.

Comer emphasized that the inquiry does not accuse the Clintons of criminal wrongdoing but rather focuses on transparency and public accountability.

"No one is accusing the Clintons of any wrongdoing, but one thing is certain: We know that Ghislaine Maxwell was at Chelsea Clinton's wedding," he said. "There weren't many people at that wedding, so there was a close relationship there."

Comer also criticized the Democrats' handling of information related to the Epstein files, calling it "a real disappointment" and accusing them of politicizing the issue.

"This was voted in a bipartisan manner for the House Oversight Committee to conduct this investigation," Comer said. "The purpose of the investigation is to get some type of justice for the victims, as well as get the American people the truth."

Instead, Comer said Democrats have worked to "deceive" and "disrupt" the process by releasing misleading materials.

"It's just been a clown show by … the Democrats on the Oversight Committee," he said. "They release pictures, and they redact the face to make the public think that Donald Trump did something wrong when there's no evidence that Donald Trump did anything wrong."

"At the end of the day, the Democrats have proven they don't care about the victims," Comer added. "All they care about is trying to somehow hang something around Donald Trump's neck."

