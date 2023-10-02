Larry Elder to Newsmax: Bowman Oughta be Called an 'Insurrectionist'

Republican presidential candidate and talk show host Larry Elder suggested to Newsmax on Monday that Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., ought to be labeled an insurrectionist after he pulled a fire alarm Saturday morning, shortly before the House was scheduled to vote on a government funding bill.

Speaking with "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Elder says, "Of course, he won't be held accountable. They'll figure out some excuse. Yeah, he ought to be prosecuted and called an insurrectionist the way they've done [former President] Donald Trump."

In a memo from Bowman's office obtained by Politico and circulated to House Democrats, a statement from the congressman reads: "I was just trying to get to my vote. The door that's usually open wasn't open ... I didn't mean to cause confusion. I didn't know it was going to trip the whole building. I thought it would help me open the door."

Among the "Suggested Talking Points" in Bowman's memo, one such proposition calls for calling congressional Republicans "Nazis."

"I believe Congressman Bowman when he says this was an accident. Republicans need to instead focus their energy on the Nazi members of their party before anything else," the talking point said.

Pushing back on the hypocrisy of party leaders on both sides of the aisle saying the election was stolen during the interview, Elder mentions that "Democrats made the same argument in 2000 when they tried to reject Florida. They made the same argument in 2004 about Ohio. They made the same argument in 2016 when they tried to reject nine states."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!