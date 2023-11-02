×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jake ellzey | ceasefire | joe biden | israel | cease-fire | hamas | hezbollah iran

Rep. Ellzey to Newsmax: World Saw Biden Cave to Heckler on Israel

By    |   Thursday, 02 November 2023 07:01 PM EDT

Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden caving to a heckler calling for a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel shows the world that he is a weak leader.

Appearing Thursday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," he slammed Biden for calling for a humanitarian "pause" in the war after being jeered at by a liberal rabbi.

"The president, unfortunately, is incoherent and too protected. And when you respond like that to a mere heckler, it just shows again how the world sees us and takes advantage of that," Ellzey explained.

"We must learn again to be ruthless in defeating our enemies," he continued, citing a Townhall opinion editorial published Sunday by Kurt Schlichter. "The world is a savage, savage place."

Ellzey pointed to the actions of Allied troops during World War II as an example of what is necessary when "confronting evil" like Israel is doing with the Iran-backed terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

"When you are confronting evil, they are not to be negotiated with. You have to destroy them," the congressman emphasized. "And so, any pause right now is merely handing them a gift that Hamas does not deserve."

Biden's decision to call for a pause came after Jessica Rosenberg, a rabbi involved with Jewish Voice for Peace, asked him if he backed one during a fundraiser near Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday evening.

"I think we need a pause," the president said, elaborating that "a pause means it gives time to get the prisoners out."

The White House later insisted that Biden was not calling for a cease-fire. Instead, they said he was urging Israel to consider pauses in its assault to allow civilians to leave or receive foreign assistance.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden caving to a heckler calling for a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel shows the world that he is a weak leader.
jake ellzey, ceasefire, joe biden, israel, cease-fire, hamas, hezbollah iran, terrorist groups
336
2023-01-02
Thursday, 02 November 2023 07:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved