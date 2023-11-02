Rep. Ellzey to Newsmax: World Saw Biden Cave to Heckler on Israel

Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden caving to a heckler calling for a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel shows the world that he is a weak leader.

Appearing Thursday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," he slammed Biden for calling for a humanitarian "pause" in the war after being jeered at by a liberal rabbi.

"The president, unfortunately, is incoherent and too protected. And when you respond like that to a mere heckler, it just shows again how the world sees us and takes advantage of that," Ellzey explained.

"We must learn again to be ruthless in defeating our enemies," he continued, citing a Townhall opinion editorial published Sunday by Kurt Schlichter. "The world is a savage, savage place."

Ellzey pointed to the actions of Allied troops during World War II as an example of what is necessary when "confronting evil" like Israel is doing with the Iran-backed terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

"When you are confronting evil, they are not to be negotiated with. You have to destroy them," the congressman emphasized. "And so, any pause right now is merely handing them a gift that Hamas does not deserve."

Biden's decision to call for a pause came after Jessica Rosenberg, a rabbi involved with Jewish Voice for Peace, asked him if he backed one during a fundraiser near Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday evening.

"I think we need a pause," the president said, elaborating that "a pause means it gives time to get the prisoners out."

The White House later insisted that Biden was not calling for a cease-fire. Instead, they said he was urging Israel to consider pauses in its assault to allow civilians to leave or receive foreign assistance.

