Rep. Jacobs to Newsmax: Bipartisanship Exists Despite Tensions

Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., told Newsmax that despite the often contentious atmosphere on Capitol Hill, bipartisanship is still alive and well.

In an interview on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Jacobs discussed how lawmakers across the aisle quietly find common ground on key issues, even amidst significant ideological divides.

"Look, there are a lot of really contentious issues that we don't all agree on," Jacobs acknowledged. "But there are also a lot of things that we've been able to still get done in a bipartisan way with coalitions that you wouldn't expect."

Jacobs cited her unexpected collaboration with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a conservative Republican.

"I've worked with Matt Gaetz, a conservative Republican who I agree with very little on, but we've worked together to try and get more fertility access for service members," she said. The partnership between Jacobs and Gaetz also extended to the National Defense Authorization Act, where they worked together to advocate for banning cluster munitions, a significant issue with broad implications for military ethics and international law.

Jacobs also mentioned her work with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., on a proposal to secure parental leave for members of Congress.

"Anna Paulina Luna and I are working together to try and get parental leave for members of Congress so that we can, you know, as we have more young people coming into Congress, we have a workplace that actually can address our needs," Jacobs explained. The effort underscores a growing recognition of the need for policies that reflect the changing demographics and priorities within Congress.

Jacobs emphasized that while the headlines often focus on the gridlock and disagreements in Washington, there is a significant amount of bipartisan collaboration happening behind the scenes.

"There is a lot of bipartisanship going on under the surface, even as there are so many issues that we just can't agree with at the top level," she said.

