Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax TV: Liz Cheney Has to Go

Freshman Texas congressman Ronny Jackson told Newsmax TV on Friday that colleague Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has to be removed from her Republican House leadership position because she no longer represents the majority view of the GOP members.

''We can, we can no longer have Liz Cheney, driven by her personal hatred for [former] President [Donald] Trump, speaking for all of us in the party,'' Jackson said on ''Stinchfield.'' ''That's not the way most of us in the party feel about it. And she can have her opinion. She can speak her own mind, but she's the chairwoman of our conference.

''So, when she just speaks in general, it's assumed that she speaking on behalf of the conference, and that's the big problem here.''

Jackson’s comments come as a report claimed that Cheney, the No. 3 ranking Republican in the House of Representatives who was one of 10 GOP members to vote to impeach Trump on charges of incitement to insurrection, orchestrated a letter by 10 former secretaries of defense that the then-president was trying to politicize the military.

Proclaiming that reclaiming the majority in the House is the Republicans’ No. 1 priority, Jackson said Cheney is impeding that goal.

''We have to have somebody that's going to keep us together, not divide us,'' he said. ''And that's what's going on right now. We cannot have that. So yes, it's time for change. We’ve reach that point.''

Jackson was noncommittal on whether to replace Cheney with New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, who reportedly has been considered the front-runner by many, but he made it sound as if almost anybody would be better than the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

''[Stefanik] does have a lot of votes that I would have never, would've had completely opposite votes, multiple times. Most of those were 2017 and 2018,'' Jackson said. ''Over the last year or so, certainly three months that I've been there, she's voted mostly like I would, I would say, for the most part.

''But first and foremost, it's time to move on and get new leadership. She's much better than Liz Cheney. And I don't know, we'll see. I don't think she's as liberal as now as maybe she was when she first started [in the] current Congress.''

