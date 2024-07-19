WATCH TV LIVE

jack kingston | joe biden | 2024 election | adam schiff

Fmr Rep. Jack Kingston to Newsmax: Schiff Leading Charge Against Biden

Friday, 19 July 2024 12:04 PM EDT

Former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., who was in Congress for almost 25 years, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Thursday that President Joe Biden is "on his way out" and he thinks Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is "leading the charge."

"He's almost assured to be the next senator of California," Kingston said of Schiff, who has called on Biden to leave the race. "When he's making this statement, you can believe there are many, many others who have kind of asked him to lead the charge because they're afraid to say they're in more marginal positions within the party and outside the party than he is."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

Friday, 19 July 2024 12:04 PM
