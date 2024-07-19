Fmr Rep. Jack Kingston to Newsmax: Schiff Leading Charge Against Biden

Former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., who was in Congress for almost 25 years, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Thursday that President Joe Biden is "on his way out" and he thinks Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is "leading the charge."

"He's almost assured to be the next senator of California," Kingston said of Schiff, who has called on Biden to leave the race. "When he's making this statement, you can believe there are many, many others who have kind of asked him to lead the charge because they're afraid to say they're in more marginal positions within the party and outside the party than he is."

