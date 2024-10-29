Trump: Harris Running a 'Hate' Campaign

Former President Donald Trump, in a press conference held at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday, proclaimed that Vice President Kamala Harris is running a campaign of "hate."

"She's running," Trump stated, "on a campaign of demoralization and, really, a campaign of destruction. But really, perhaps more than anything else, it's a campaign of hate, a campaign of absolute hate."

Trump made Harris the subject of his press conference, where he focused on an array of issues with the Democratic Party candidate. Chief among the topics discussed was the border and illegal immigration, ostensibly the issue Harris has struggled with the most. However, amid the border crisis, there was a lot of talk about the rhetoric coming out of Harris and the Democratic Party interspersed throughout the press conference.

"After two assassination attempts in just over three months, her lies and her slanders are very shameful and really inexcusable," Trump stated.

The press conference also featured Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law to Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, who was killed in Afghanistan in late August 2021 after the botched withdrawal.

Nicole, Shamblin said, "was the cornerstone of a very large family and instead of planning family gatherings and holiday meals and Christmases and baby showers, our family and thousands of other families plan outings at funeral grave sites, and that is where we, as a family, celebrate my daughter-in-law — at Arlington National Cemetery because she is in the ground. Her story isn't unique to our family. She's just ours. There are thousands and thousands and thousands of wounded veterans who came home from that war who need our help, and who are ignored by our current administration."

Though Trump began with Harris as the focus of his press conference, toward the end, it dovetailed into other issues, such as the economy and the prospect of war.