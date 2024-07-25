Rep. Ted Budd to Newsmax: Netanyahu 'Hit It Out of the Park'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "hit it out of the park" with his address to a joint session of Congress this week, Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Netanyahu on Wednesday told legislators that he would achieve "total victory" in Israel's ongoing war against Hamas and criticized protesters as "useful idiots" for Iran and Israel's other adversaries.

Netanyahu "hit it out of the park," Budd told "Wake Up America." "We were so glad to have him there."

Netanyahu "did a great job," Budd added. "One key point that he made out of several was that if we give him the tools faster, he'll finish the job faster. And I think we need to remember that the Biden administration has delayed sending him the things that we do for our greatest ally in the Middle East. And let's remember that they are a democracy.

"They are the greatest ally that we have in the Middle East."

The senator also criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, who on Wednesday traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana to deliver a speech to Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., a historically African American sorority part of a coalition of historically Black sororities and fraternities known as the "Divine Nine," instead of attending Netanyahu’s address to Congress.

"The sad part about it was that Kamala Harris wasn't even there," he said. "I mean, she chose to visit sorority girls in Indianapolis or in Indiana, and I think that's completely inappropriate."

Budd added, "She denied doing her constitutional duties."

