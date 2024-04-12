Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Biden's Weak Policies Gave Us Two Wars

Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Friday that while Iran is set to strike Israel from their own soil, "we have these two wars directly because of Joe Biden and his weak policies."

Last week, Israel attacked the Iranian consulate in Damascus killing Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a top Iranian Quds Force general in charge of Iran's military operations in Lebanon and Syria. In response, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed revenge for the strike and threatened to attack Israel directly.

On Friday evening, Israel was bracing for as many as 100 cruise missiles and drones to be launched against the Jewish state.

"You shouldn’t be surprised when the Joe Biden administration changes the Trump policy on Iran. When you fund a radical regime in Tehran with hundreds of billions of dollars in sanctions relief, cash, credit. You shouldn’t be surprised they’re going to launch terrorist attacks," Grenell said to Sebastian Gorka guest hosting on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"All he had to do was keep the Trump policy and we would have massive peace," Grenell added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com