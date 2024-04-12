×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | iran | syria | ric grenell

Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Biden's Weak Policies Gave Us Two Wars

By    |   Friday, 12 April 2024 09:42 PM EDT

Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Friday that while Iran is set to strike Israel from their own soil, "we have these two wars directly because of Joe Biden and his weak policies."

Last week, Israel attacked the Iranian consulate in Damascus killing Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a top Iranian Quds Force general in charge of Iran's military operations in Lebanon and Syria. In response, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed revenge for the strike and threatened to attack Israel directly.

On Friday evening, Israel was bracing for as many as 100 cruise missiles and drones to be launched against the Jewish state.

"You shouldn’t be surprised when the Joe Biden administration changes the Trump policy on Iran. When you fund a radical regime in Tehran with hundreds of billions of dollars in sanctions relief, cash, credit. You shouldn’t be surprised they’re going to launch terrorist attacks," Grenell said to Sebastian Gorka guest hosting on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"All he had to do was keep the Trump policy and we would have massive peace," Grenell added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Friday that while Iran is set to strike Israel from their own soil "we have these two wars directly because of Joe Biden and his weak policies."
israel, iran, syria, ric grenell
227
2024-42-12
Friday, 12 April 2024 09:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved