Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Harris Has 'No Idea' What's Going on in Middle East

Vice President Kamala Harris "has no idea what's really going on" in the Middle East and is "expressing cliché after cliché," according to Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz.

"When she does get the substance, she blows it," Dershowitz told Monday's "National Report." "She, in an interview yesterday on '60 minutes,' refused to say that Benjamin Netanyahu, the elected prime minister of our Democratic ally, is an ally of the United States."

Harris during her "60 Minutes" interview that will air Monday night would not say whether the U.S. is a "close ally" with Netanyahu.

"I think, with all due respect, the better question is: Do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people? And the answer to that question is yes," Harris said.

Dershowitz said Harris and [Joe] Biden and [Tim] Walz "have all essentially praised these Hitler Youth protesters who are blocking Jews from going to school and calling for victory to Hamas.

"The administration has given a red light to Israel on trying to destroy Iran's existential threat to the Jewish state, namely, a nuclear armament and a nuclear barrage coming from Iran," he said.

The White House gets a "failing grade when it comes to support for Israel."

Former President Donald Trump, on the other hand, "gets a passing grade and a high passing grade, not only on the basis of his past activities recognizing Jerusalem and Golan Heights, but also saying to Israel, 'go ahead, bomb the nuclear reactors, and then we'll see what happens next,'" he said.

"So, I think when it comes to Israel, there's a vast difference between Kamala Harris and her party and Donald Trump and his party. I left the Democratic Party over Israel. I haven't joined the Republican Party. I'm an independent. I'm going to wait to see what happens between now and Election Day.

