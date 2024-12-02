Retired Brig. Gen. to Newsmax: Ceasefire Breaches Could Lead IDF to 'Go Back In'

Retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Monday that breaches of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah could lead to the Israel Defense Forces going "back in whole-hog."

Hezbollah reportedly fired mortars at open areas in the Golan Heights on Monday afternoon and accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement, a claim also levied by Lebanon, France, and U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein after an individual was killed by an airstrike in Lebanon near the border with Israel.

Holt told "American Agenda," "We don't know how much of the Hezbollah fighting forces actually got the word that there was even a ceasefire because, if you recall, on pager day and then all the way up till now, they've wiped out the entire military command and control structure of Hezbollah."

He added, "So what we saw initially in those days after the ceasefire began was some probing attacks, folks moving into areas that they were not supposed to be; they got completely cut off by the IDF."

Holt said: "Now we see clusters of Hezbollah fighters starting to mount some resistance, breaking the ceasefire rules, and Israel is only too happy to accommodate that as they start to press."

Holt went on to predict that "If this gets more out of control, if this spirals, you'll see the IDF throw away the ceasefire and go back in whole-hog."

