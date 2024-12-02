Lebanese Army: Israeli Drone Targets Military Bulldozer

An Israeli drone targeted a Lebanese military bulldozer while it was carrying out fortification work inside the Al-Abbara military base near Lebanon's border with Syria, the Lebanese army said Monday.

One soldier was wounded, it said.

Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah started implementing a ceasefire Wednesday as part of a U.S.-proposed deal for a 60-day truce to end more than a year of hostilities.

The accord cleared the way for an end to a conflict across the Israeli-Lebanese border that has killed thousands of people since it was ignited by the Gaza war last year.