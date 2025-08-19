Israeli Amb. Leiter to Newsmax: Macron's Recognition of Palestine Fuels Hamas

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Leiter accused French President Emmanuel Macron on Newsmax on Tuesday of embracing "a shattered morality" by supporting the recognition of a Palestinian state, warning that such a move emboldens Hamas and hinders hostage negotiations.

Appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Leiter responded after Van Susteren remarked that she has repeated her point on the issue so often that she feels like a "broken record."

Leiter then argued that Macron's position undermines peace efforts. "Being a broken record is a lot better than being a broken morality. And what Emmanuel Macron is representing is a shattered morality," he said.

Leiter claimed that intelligence indicates a connection between Macron's remarks and Hamas' negotiating posture.

"We have clear intel that every time the French president makes a statement in favor of a Palestinian state, Hamas hardens its heart regarding our hostages," he said. "There's a direct link between the leaders in the West recognizing Palestinian statehood, where there's no state — there's not going to be a state west of the Jordan River."

"It encourages Hamas to harden their position in negotiations. There's a direct link in our hostages being kept in those tunnels to the French leader's remarks regarding [a] Palestinian state," he added.

France recently joined a growing list of countries, including Australia, Britain, and Canada, moving to recognize Palestinian statehood formally. Out of 193 United Nations member states, 143 already recognize the state of Palestine.

When pressed on why Macron continues to make statements on the matter, Leiter suggested Europe's history shapes its policy.

"There's something going on here. You know, the Europeans feel very guilty about what happened in Europe three generations ago," he said. "So now, if they can accuse Israel of being guilty of genocide and being guilty of not passing on humanitarian aid, and they can just find Israel guilty all the time, it's kind of a cleansing experience that they have for their being quiet 80 years ago."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned Macron's announcement. In a letter to the French president, Netanyahu charged that the decision fueled antisemitism in France.

"Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire. It is not diplomacy, it is appeasement. It rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas's refusal to free the hostages, emboldens those who menace French Jews, and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets," Netanyahu wrote.

Macron said late last month that France would move to formally recognize a Palestinian state during a United Nations meeting in September, sparking swift rebukes from Israeli officials.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com