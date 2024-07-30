Rabbi Steven Burg to Newsmax: Israeli Conflicts Will Impact America

The ongoing conflict in Israel, marked by a recent retaliatory strike in Beirut, Lebanon, is expected to have far-reaching implications, potentially spreading to America, according to Rabbi Steven Burg.

In a Tuesday interview with Newsmax, Burg, CEO of Aish and executive board member of the Rabbinical Council of America, highlighted the gravity of the situation in Israel and its potential impact on the United States, expressing a profound sense of pride and urgency regarding Israel's response to recent terrorist attacks on the Israel-controlled Golan Heights.

"Look, I don't think I've ever had a prouder moment as a Jew or as a supporter of Israel in my entire life," Burg said on "American Agenda." He referenced the tragic deaths of 12 young Druze children on a soccer field, emphasizing that "the entire world was quiet" following the incident. Burg praised Israel's decision to step in and defend all inhabitants, whether Jewish or non-Jewish, against terrorism.

"Israel said, 'We're going to step forward, and we're going to defend everyone, Jewish or non-Jewish, that's here against terror,'" Burg added.

On Tuesday, Israel executed a retaliatory strike in Beirut, escalating tensions with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. This strike, which resulted in at least one fatality, was aimed at a militant commander allegedly responsible for the weekend rocket attack on Golan Heights. The Israeli military also attributed numerous other civilian casualties to this commander, according to a CBS News report.

The recent events underscore Israel's stance against terrorist activities, particularly in regions such as Lebanon, which Burg described as a "terrorist state" due to its history of violence, including the killing of hundreds of U.S. Marines in the 1980s. He stressed the importance of global awareness and action, warning that "what's going on in Israel is going to spread to America and other places quite soon."

