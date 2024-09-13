Troy Miller to Newsmax: Nonprofits Should Be Free to Endorse Politicians

Nonprofit associations should be free to endorse a political candidate without fear of scrutiny from the IRS, Troy Miller, president and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters, told Newsmax on Friday.

"1954 was a long time to keep churches silent, and 501(c)(3) organizations across this country," Miller told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "We think this is the right for any 501(c)(3) organization to be able to do without the IRS coming in and interfering with their First Amendment liberties."

The NRB joined the fight to allow evangelical churches to endorse political candidates, Troy Miller, the organization's president and CEO, told Newsmax earlier Friday.

The NRB has joined with several churches to file a complaint challenging the Johnson Amendment's restrictions on the First Amendment freedoms of nonprofit organizations, including churches.

Miller questioned why social media companies don't fall under this same statute and why the IRS "doesn't enforce it equally either."

"You know, so there's lots of times where there are endorsements that come from liberal, progressive churches or endorsements that come from nonprofit newspapers. And, again, we think they have the right to do that," he said.

"But the IRS has come after churches on multiple occasions in written letters to say, Hey, you can't do this, even when pastors have just had people in to pray ... for candidates."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com