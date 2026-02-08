Fleitz to Newsmax: Talks on Iran Enrichment 'a Bust'

Former National Security Council official Fred Fleitz and retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt agreed on Newsmax Sunday that U.S.-Iran negotiations have little chance of success.

That is, they said, unless Tehran agrees to address ballistic missiles, regional aggression, and its treatment of its own people.

"I don't think these talks went particularly well," Fleitz told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend," while pointing to Iran's refusal to expand the scope of negotiations beyond nuclear issues.

He added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio "made it clear we're not just going to talk about the nuclear program.

"We want to talk about missiles, proxies, and to stop attacking the Iranian people."

However, Fleitz said that Tehran rejected those conditions outright.

"On the nuclear issue, the Iranians said they will not stop enriching uranium. I think the talks were a bust," he said.

He said the administration's decision to engage diplomatically may be aimed at reassuring allies. "I think the only purpose of these talks is to reassure our allies in the region that we tried everything before we start attacking Iranian weapons depots," Fleitz said.

While Iran's missile program remains a threat, Fleitz said the regime's actions against its own citizens should be the top concern.

"The missiles are a threat," he said. "That's true. But the real threat right now is that they are committing genocide against the Iranian people," he said.

"That has to be on the table," Fleitz added. "It should be our primary objective. That has to be stopped."

Holt echoed that assessment, dismissing optimistic public statements about diplomacy.

"First off, every diplomatic meeting period is always going to come out with one public affairs statement, which is the talks went awesome, we're on the right track, it's going to be great," Holt said.

But, he added, "It's not. It's an F-minus."

Holt said discussions with Iran began before formal talks in Oman and suggested the situation has evolved beyond nuclear negotiations.

"I think this is basically about the end of the regime, and I think it has everything to do with the Iranian people who want their freedom, who have paid in blood," he said.

He added that the United States could influence events without leading a revolt.

"We're not going to hijack this revolution from the Iranians, but we will tip the scales in their favor," Holt said, warning that continued stalling could trigger "some targeted strikes again."

Fleitz said regime change cannot be achieved quickly and must involve sustained pressure.

"There was never a way to bomb the supreme leader out of power. This is going to take a long-term strategy," he said.

He outlined potential measures, including defections and legal accountability.

"This should be large payments offered to encourage Iranian officials to defect," Fleitz said. "We should make it clear that any Iranian official involved in atrocities will be put on war crimes trials."

Fleitz also said the administration is acting against regime families abroad.

"I think it's excellent that the administration is kicking out of the United States the family members of Iranian officials who were studying or living in the U.S.," he said, urging Europe to follow suit.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com