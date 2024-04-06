×
Tags: iran | militias | middle east | israel | war

Walid Phares to Newsmax: Iran Orchestrates Middle East Hostilities

By    |   Saturday, 06 April 2024 12:29 PM EDT

Foreign policy analyst Walid Phares told Newsmax Saturday that Iran is in control of five militias in the Middle East.

Speaking to "America Right Now" regarding the number of hostile militias in the Middle East, Phares said, "Well, of course, the mother ship — the super mother ship — is the Iran regime. They control the five battlefields, or the five armies, actually; 'militias' we called them.

"So the bottom line: We have a chief orchestra, and that's in Tehran. And they decide which battlefield to, you know, escalate with or de-escalate."

According to The New York Times, Iran vowed on Friday to avenge the deaths of its senior officers after alleging that an Israeil airstrike demolished its embassy in Damascus, Syria. Both the United States and Israel have been placed on high alert. Fears have grown under the prospect of a further escalation of conflict and a wider breakout of war in the region.

